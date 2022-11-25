Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,445 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Abbott Laboratories worth $276,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $906,515,000 after purchasing an additional 920,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. 53,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

