ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.62 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $65.62 million and $21,640.64 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00066609 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,281.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

