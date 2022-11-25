abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Declares GBX 1.20 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance
LON ASLI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.40 ($0.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,682. abrdn European Logistics Income has a twelve month low of GBX 69.70 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of £314.90 million and a PE ratio of 630.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.29.
About abrdn European Logistics Income
