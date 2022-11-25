abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Declares GBX 1.20 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

LON ASLI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.40 ($0.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,682. abrdn European Logistics Income has a twelve month low of GBX 69.70 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of £314.90 million and a PE ratio of 630.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.29.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

About abrdn European Logistics Income

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.