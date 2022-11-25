Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,422. The company has a market cap of $187.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.76 and its 200-day moving average is $284.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

