Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.16). The consensus estimate for Acer Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
