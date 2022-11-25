ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACSAF opened at 25.98 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of 21.93 and a 12 month high of 28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 23.70 and its 200-day moving average is 24.18.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

