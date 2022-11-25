ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ACSAF opened at 25.98 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of 21.93 and a 12 month high of 28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 23.70 and its 200-day moving average is 24.18.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
