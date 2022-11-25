Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). Approximately 475,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 44,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.05).

Adams Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.75.

Adams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.