ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

