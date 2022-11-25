Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,532 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.3% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ossiam owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $108,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.69. 46,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $694.89. The company has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

