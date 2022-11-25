Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 254,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $196,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 318,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,257,976. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.