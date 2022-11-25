aelf (ELF) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $65.15 million and $5.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008489 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

