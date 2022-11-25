AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.72

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.72 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.24). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 19.81 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,392,417 shares trading hands.

AFC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company has a market cap of £153.99 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.43.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

