Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $64.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.58.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.00 on Friday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $65,661,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

