Aflac Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 9,569 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the typical volume of 4,498 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Aflac stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. 34,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

