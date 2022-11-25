Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $434,604.24

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $434,604.24 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00121997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00230860 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060174 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.