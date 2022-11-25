Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Position Increased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up about 2.5% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.43% of Air Transport Services Group worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after acquiring an additional 108,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

