Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.84

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 3954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

