Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $268.34 and last traded at $270.28. 16,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,543,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Albemarle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

