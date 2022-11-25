Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,158 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

