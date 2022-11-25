Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $74.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00077565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,104,237 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,757,812 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.