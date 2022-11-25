Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
