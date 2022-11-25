Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

