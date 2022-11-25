Alison Yapp Sells 6,764 Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.28), for a total value of £121,752 ($143,965.95).

CPG opened at GBX 1,835 ($21.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,819.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,478.05. Compass Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($22.94) to GBX 1,990 ($23.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.65) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,965 ($23.24).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

