AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Insider Sells $204,400.00 in Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.6 %

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,230. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 710.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.