AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.26. AlloVir shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
AlloVir Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.
Insider Transactions at AlloVir
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Further Reading
