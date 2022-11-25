Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $299,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

