AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,667. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

