AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 11,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,197. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

