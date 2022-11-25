AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $18.89 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,078 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 8.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Owl Rock Capital worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,470 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,218,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,139,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,706,000 after acquiring an additional 260,152 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 5,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.73%.

ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

