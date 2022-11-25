AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after buying an additional 157,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 135,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,020,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

