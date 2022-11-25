AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,598,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,670 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44.

