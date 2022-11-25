AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,838,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,168,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.17. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,347. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

