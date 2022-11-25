AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $167.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,004. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $195.91.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

