AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $125,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.36. 4,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,006. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

