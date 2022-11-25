Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

