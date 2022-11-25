Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,262,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,492,000 after purchasing an additional 455,460 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.97. 44,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

