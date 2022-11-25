Amaze World One Day Volume Reaches $772,316.59 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $60.57 million and $772,316.59 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.20 or 0.08387638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00480516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.83 or 0.29481642 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

