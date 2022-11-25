Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $72.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,282,805.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 321,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

