American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

