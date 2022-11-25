American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $220.68. 6,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average of $240.13. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

