AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,167. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

