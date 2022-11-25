Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 2.17% of Amyris worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Amyris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 38.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 19.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amyris

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.