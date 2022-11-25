Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 4.1%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 100,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,395,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Amyris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

