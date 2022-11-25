Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target at C$15.50

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.22 and a 12 month high of C$16.74.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.