Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $40.56

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Premier Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

