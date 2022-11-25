Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Target Price at C$118.88

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$118.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total transaction of C$30,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,216,298.61. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,446.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total transaction of C$30,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,216,298.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,717.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$103.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$100.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.66. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

