Analyzing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.86 -$19.43 million ($0.80) -13.93 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

EverQuote has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 3 2 0 2.17 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.67%. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.84% -24.34% -15.28% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverQuote beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.