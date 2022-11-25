Analyzing Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wipro alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wipro and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.52 $1.61 billion $0.26 18.50 CI&T $267.71 million 3.49 $23.34 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

This table compares Wipro and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 13.30% 16.67% 10.44% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wipro and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 6 1 3 0 1.70 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Wipro currently has a consensus price target of $4.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 128.33%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Wipro.

Summary

Wipro beats CI&T on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and life sciences, retail, transportation and services, communications, media and information services, technology products and platforms, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, hi-tech, energy, and utilities. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the India market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The ISRE segment offers IT services to entities and departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or various Indian State Governments. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.