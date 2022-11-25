Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE AOMR opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is -17.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

