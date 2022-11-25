Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Down 4.8 %
NYSE AOMR opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.
Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
