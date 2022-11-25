Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $34.46 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $1,172.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,174.99 or 0.07110263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

