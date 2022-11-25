Anthony Natale Sells 51,428 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) Director Anthony Natale sold 51,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $10,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

  • On Friday, November 25th, Anthony Natale sold 51,428 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,942.68.

Shares of VERO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,623. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.5% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

